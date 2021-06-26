WBA World Super Lightweight Championship – 12 Rounds

Photo Courtesy of Amanda Westcott / SHOWTIME

Photo Courtesy of Amanda Westcott / SHOWTIME





Gervonta Davis – 139 ¾ lbs. vs. Mario Barrios – 139 ½ lbs.

Referee: Thomas Taylor; Judges: Barry Lindenman (NC), David Sutherland (Okla.), Zachary Young (Calif.)

Elimination Fight for the WBC Super Welterweight Title – 12 Rounds

Photo Courtesy of Amanda Westcott / SHOWTIME

Photo Courtesy of Amanda Westcott / SHOWTIME





Erickson Lubin – 153 ½ lbs. vs. Jeison Rosario – 154 lbs.

Referee: Jerry Cantu; Judges: Robert Hoyle (Nev.), Ed Kanner (Ga.), Zachary Young (Calif.)

Super Welterweight Fight – 10 Rounds

Carlos Adames – 157 lbs. *

Alexis Salazar – 157 lbs. *

Referee: Jim Korb; Judges: Nola Oliver (Ga.), Richard Sells (Ga.), David Sutherland (Okla.)

* Contract weight is 157 lbs.

Elimination Fight for the WBA Super Lightweight Title – 12 Rounds

Batyr Akhmedov – 139 ½ lbs.

Argenis Méndez – 139 ½ lbs.

Referee: Brian Stutts; Judges: Robert Hoyle (Nev.), Barry Lindenman (NC), Richard Sells (Ga.)

# # #

ABOUT DAVIS VS. NEIGHBORHOODS

Davis vs. Barrios will see four-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis looking to clinch another world title in a different third division when he takes on undefeated WBA Super Welterweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios in the SHOWTIME PPV main event on Saturday. June 26 from the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta as part of an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Preliminary pay-per-view fights kick off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and will feature a battle between two top contenders from the 154-pound division when Erickson “Martillo” Lubin meets former Dominican Unified Champion Jeison. Rosario in a WBC Super Welterweight Title Elimination bout in the co-main event. Super welterweight contender Carlos Adamez will face Mexico’s Alexis Salazar in 10 rounds, and Batyr Akhmedov enters the ring to face former Dominican world champion Argenis Méndez in a 12-round WBA Super Lightweight Title Eliminator match to inaugurate the television broadcast of the pay-per-view.

This event is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions. The Akhmedov vs. Mendez is promoted in conjunction with World of Boxing.