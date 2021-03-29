Geru y su Legión 7 New single!

Geru and his Legion 7 keep breaking it! Today we present you a new single that these talented artists already known, released and boy are you going to love it! Are you ready? We tell you all the details here in Music News.

Today we show you this song by Geru and his Legion 7 entitled, “You”, a song that premiered on March 25 and that as of today the official video clip on YouTube has more than 60 thousand views. It really has enchanted!

Do you want to check the official video of Geru and his Legion 7? You can take a look here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UVF-MTkE0g

Of course the fans of these artists did not wait to show their feelings and support for this new single, “I loved it! Good song, but the touch that Legión 7 gives it gives it a really cool plus. The louse always raffling it off with the accordion and you with your voice, they really are to break boundaries. Congratulations to the entire Legion and up the Coronilla del Ocote my precious Geru!

“How barbarous my Geru. You raffled it cannon. Very good performance. Cheers “

“This song is a real pleasure, a gift for my ears to listen to it all, Congratulations on this new success. A big hug “

“Geru has a beautiful voice and all her songs are super! I like all. I hope one day I can see you sing from the front. My Geru was so beautiful! Much success”

You wanted Geru and His Legion 7 just like that or cooler. You’re really going to love it. Besides that the lyrics will simply make us empathize. If you are madly in love with someone, or are in the process of illusion and falling in love, this video and song is for you.