Gerrit Cole with a good start but had an offensive obstacle

The pitcher Gerrit cole had an obstacle named Jeimer Candelario in his most recent outing with the Yankees of New York in MLB.

Through the game of the Detroit Tigers and the Yankees For New York, Cole pitched six innings giving up 5 singles with a single run allowed and six strikeouts.

However, Jeimer Candelario hit 3-3 to Gerrit cole with two singles and a double, driving in the only run the Tigers scored against the $ 325 million pitcher. Yankees.

In recent outings, the Yankees offense has not fully supported Gerrit cole, who has not allowed more than 4 runs in the month of April in any game.

Of course it’s Jeimer Candelario who gets the Tigers on the board, driving in Robbie Grossman! #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/iN1cagHDUN – Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) May 29, 2021

Cole has a 1.78 ERA, being the leader in that statistic in the American League, as well as adding 97 strikeouts in 77 innings. Things are heading towards Cy Young for Cole, since his competition Shane Bieber is not pitching very well to say with the Cleveland Indians, who has just won the Triple Crown.