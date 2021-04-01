Gerrit Cole throws a tantrum in the dugout after his outing

New York pitcher Yankees, Gerrit cole, threw a big tantrum hitting his glove on a bench after making his first outing in 2021.

Gerrit cole He ended up throwing 5.1, five hits, two runs, two walks and eight strikeouts. Only Vladi Guerrero Jr, Teoscar Hernández, Lourdes Gurriel Jr and Danny Jansen managed to hit the highest paid pitcher in the history of the MLB.

The moment Aaron Boone took him out of the game, he was walking slowly until he exploded and his glove suffered the consequences.

Here the video:

Paul O’Neill telling Gerrit Cole he has to learn how to freak out the right way 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RL1WUpka2y – Talkin ‘Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 1, 2021

No other pitcher of the Yankees has struck out 10 batters in an Opening Day, Gerrit Cole struck out 8 in five innings, and although he was able to continue pitching, Aaron Boone said he could only throw 86 pitches in that game of the MLB.