Gerrit Cole dropped bomb 101 miles against Orioles

The pitcher of the Yankees from New York, Gerrit cole, he released a powerful straight to 101 miles for hours in the MLB-Major League Baseball. In addition to one of the best nights of his career in the majors and wearing the uniform of the Yankees of New York, where he registered about 13 strikeouts in 7 innings with just 88 pitches, Gerrit cole silenced many haters in terms of their miles.

During Spring Training Cole never threw more than 100 miles, while on Oopenign Day he stayed at 98 to 100 miles the power of his arm was already being questioned, however, this video erases all the doubts of those fans of the MLB.

Here the video:

Gerrit Cole’s fastball: 101 mph 🔥 Gerrit Cole’s K-strut: 10 out of 10 Watch LIVE: https://t.co/C0O9ubjD9H pic.twitter.com/gS7aUAht5T – YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 6, 2021

Gerrit cole He has pitched 4 games with 13 or more strikeouts and 0 BB, which is tied for the sixth highest place in history, and Cole has 25 games with more than 10 strikeouts since early 2019.