Gerrit Cole dominates pitching alongside the bullpen against the Toronto Blue Jays

The star launcher of the Yankees from New York, Gerrit cole, dominated the Blue Jays in tandem with some good bullpen action in the MLB 2021.

Gerrit cole he was coming off pitching seven innings with 13 strikeouts against the Baltimore Orioles in his last outing.

Cole He returned to do his thing against the Toronto Blue Jays, pitching six innings with one run and eight strikeouts, the other three innings, Darren O’day, Justin Wilson and Aroldis Chapman each pitched a scoreless inning.

Now Gerrit cole He is 2-0 with 18 innings pitched and 29 strikeouts, leading the entire MLB in poches.

Here the video:

Gerrit Cole struck out 8 opponents and tied the #Yankees mark for the most strikeouts in his first three starts of the season with 29. Ties the legendary David Come who did it in 1997 Via @SlangsOnSports # SquadUppic.twitter.com / 076o7JIksV – Joframaso⚾️ (@joframaso) April 13, 2021