Gerrit Cole complained about Yankees’ streak after historic outing

The pitcher of the Yankees from New York, Gerrit cole, he did not look very happy after a historic outing which was not backed by his team’s offense in the MLB.

Gerrit cole he pitched 6.1 innings allowing two earned runs of his three, did not walk and struck out 10.

Gerrit Cole’s stories and milestones in said match:

Gerrit Cole has pitched more than 5 innings and has allowed 2 ER or less in each of his last eight starts. That’s the longest streak by a Yankee since CC Sabathia (8 straight in 2011).

Yankees pitchers with 10+ K, 0 BB, 2 ER or less and get the loss: Gerrit Cole (today) James Paxton (2019) Masahiro Tanaka (2017) Mike Mussina (2002) Roger Clemens (2000) Ron Guidry ( 1978).

While these were the complaints of Gerrit cole after the game, making it clear that the Yankees they have to improve as quickly as possible even though the season is just beginning.

“If you play this game long enough, you’re going to go through some shit. You have to put on your boots and walk through the mud “

