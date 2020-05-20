Chinese woman who traveled to Munich for work infected colleagues. Scientists trace the chain of contagion and conclude that it will be difficult to contain a pandemic because of the transmissions before symptoms appear. four days, on average, or shorter than expected. The team’s study was published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

The Webasto headquarters, where it all started in Germany

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The scientists concluded that transmission before symptoms even appear or soon afterwards makes control of the covid-19 pandemic enormously difficult.

In at least one of the cases, the coronavirus was transmitted by a person who did not yet have the symptoms of the disease. It is likely that the same occurred in five other cases analyzed in the study.

In at least four cases, a person infected others already on the first day he presented the symptoms. The same may be true for five more cases.

The “patient zero”

The first person infected with the new coronavirus in Germany is a Chinese citizen who works for automotive parts company Webasto in Shanghai, China. She was identified as patient 0 in the study.

She traveled from Shanghai to Munich on January 19, shortly after receiving a visit from her parents, who live in Wuhan, China, where the virus was first reported.

Upon arriving in Germany, the Chinese woman felt pain in her chest and spine and took paracetamol. She felt fatigue throughout her stay in the country, which she attributed to the jetlag, and had a fever on her return to Shanghai.

On the 25th, already in China, she went to the doctor, and tested positive for Sars-Cov-2 the next day. She was hospitalized on the 27th.

“Patient zero” infected 16 people in Germany, four women and 12 men, according to the study. Ten of these people work for Webasto at the company’s headquarters in Gauting, near Munich. On February 19, this initial cluster was already known to the Bavarian authorities. All patients recovered during the quarantine.

Patient 1 is a 33-year-old man, employed by Webasto, who attended a working meeting with his Chinese colleague on January 20. The meeting took place in a 12 square meter room, and patient 1 sat next to patient 0. The two other people in the room, who were on the other side of the table, were not infected. Patient 1 also had another quick contact with the Chinese on the 21st. Two days later, he had pain in his throat.

Patient 1 transmitted the disease to a co-worker, called patient 3 in the study. On January 24, the day after patient 1 had the first symptoms, the two worked for a short time on the same computer.

Patient 1 was on sick leave on the 25th and 26th, with a strong cough and 39 degrees of fever, and returned to work on the 27th, the same day that the news that the Chinese colleague was infected reached the German company. On the same day, he tested positive for covid-19. The case was made public by the German Ministry of Health shortly before midnight.

On day 25, patient 3 presented the first symptoms. That same day, he met patient 12 for a 90-minute meeting. Then they met, at night, at patient 3’s home. Patient 12 traveled shortly after a vacation to Spain, where he became the first case recorded on Spanish soil.

The most curious case of contagion is that of patient 4, who had no contact with the Chinese woman, for patient 5. The only time the two met was in the company canteen. Patient 4, still without symptoms, was sitting with his back to patient 5, who turned and asked his colleague to pass him the salt shaker. That was enough for the transmission of the new coronavirus.

