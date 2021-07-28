Olympic Games



Germany’s national team says goodbye to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics



Juan Pablo Arévalo July 28, 2021, 06:38 am

Guess which team has scored the most goals in men’s football? It’s not Brazil!

The Germany team became the first renowned team to be eliminated from the Olympic Games in men’s football.

The Bavarians drew 1-1 with Ivory Coast and the African team was the other classified in Group D, second, behind Brazil, which defeated Saudi Arabia 3-1.

In the ‘scratch’ Richarlison was once again a figure, who scored a double and is the top scorer in the Olympic Games.

Another group that was defined very early this Wednesday was B. South Korea qualified in first place thanks to a 6-0 win over Honduras. Ui-jo Hwang scored a treble and got into the fight in the scorers’ table.

The Asian Tigers became the highest scoring team, closing their group stage with 10 goals.

New Zealand passed as second in the group, after drawing 0-0 with Romania.