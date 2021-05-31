Germany’s inflation rises to highest level since 2018

EFE videos

State Birmex seeks to make Mexico a massive producer of anticovid vaccines

Mexico City, May 31 (EFE) .- Mexico can become a vaccine-producing powerhouse with the packaging in July of Sputnik V and the project of the Mexican Patria, which would be added to the CanSino and AstraZeneca drugs that are already involved in this country. “Of course, Mexico would become a very important reference for the distribution and production of covid-19 vaccines,” said Pedro Zenteno Santaella, general director of the state-owned company Birmex, in an interview with Efe, in charge of the distribution of anti-biologics. covid-19. Zenteno assured that Mexico has the capacity to become a power, since until a few decades ago, it produced the vaccines that were consumed in the country. “It produced vaccines against measles, rubella, chickenpox and antialacran and antiviperine serums,” he recalled. However, he regretted that currently, in the midst of one of the most brutal pandemics in memory and when biologics are urgently required to immunize the population, Mexico has to look outside to find vaccines. And it is that until a few years ago, Mexico had such a solid immunology system that not only supplied the population with all the biologics recommended by the UNICEF fund but also exported to 15 countries. FINDING THE WAY Zenteno Santaella assured that when he arrived at Birmex in September 2020 after being appointed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, he found the company “in intensive care.” “With production lines stopped, the company had been abandoned, it had stopped investing in research, in equipment,” he added. He accused previous governments of the “deliberate” deterioration of the organization, which he considered was due to corruption. However, he said, today the country is seeking to be a benchmark in the world, as it currently packages vaccines from the Chinese CanSino and the British AstraZeneca. While next July, Mexico aspires to start packaging the Russian Sputnik V and for this, he assured, they have the equipment and trained personnel to bottle 90 million doses. “We intend it to be at the end of June when we have everything ready,” he said. At first, he added, the objective is to cover the Mexican market and, later, with the support of the Russian Fund for Direct Investment and the Gamaleya Institute, to help distribute the vaccine in Central and South America “to guarantee the orders that have been made. “from that region. Zenteno Santaella assured that with the packaging of the biological, Mexico will gain greater availability of vaccines and the contract it has with Mexico “of 24 million doses” can be guaranteed. In addition, he revealed that in a few days they will have the documents of the third phase of the Sputnik Plus vaccine to make the emergency use registry, which would increase the portfolio of biologics available in Mexico. VACUNA PATRIA, A CONTRIBUTION TO HUMANITY One of the most ambitious projects of the federal government is the production of the Patria vaccine, developed 100% in Mexico and which could be available in late 2021 or early 2022. For Zenteno, this biological, Developed in conjunction with Birmex, the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) and the Avimex company, it seeks to be a “contribution” of Mexicans to humanity. “From my perspective it has to do with an issue of humanism, of solidarity because humanity is at stake (…) with that vision, Homeland is being created, as a contribution from Mexico to humanity in scientific terms, in health terms, as well you have to see it, “he said. He stressed that one of the premises is that it be a vaccine of “very good quality, with very good immunity potential” so there is a significant effort by scientists working on it. Finally, the manager assured that, along with vaccines, Birmex envisions the production of high-consumption drugs to combat the problem of shortages that the country has suffered in recent years. “The dimension we want from Birmex is for it to be seen as a strategic company of the Mexican State, a high security company comparable with the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and with Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex),” he concluded. (c) EFE Agency