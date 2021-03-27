Germany’s Constitutional freezes the arrival of the EU recovery fund

The Constitutional Court (TC) of Germany has decided this Friday to paralyze the approval of the European funds known as ‘Next Generation EU’, due to a last minute lawsuit filed by five citizens. This would cause a delay in the arrival of the same that could reach affect all members of the European Union.

After the presentation of the application, the Constitutional Court instructed the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, not to sign the formal ratification text, which had already been approved by the Bundestag (lower house of Parliament) and by the Bundesrat (upper house ), until the court resolves the lawsuit.

For European aid to come into force, all EU national parliaments must ratify them. The German Parliament approved them on Thursday and the only thing missing was for the country’s president to promulgate them.

According to the Financial Times, the urgent appeal would have been presented by “a group of German eurosceptics” called Bündnis Bürgerwille (Citizen’s Will Alliance), advocates that European treaties do not allow the bloc to go into debt. For its part, the TC in the statement it has issued, just give the initials of the plaintiffs.

In any case, the presentation of the appeal has caused the TC to announce that the ratification “will not be executed pending the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court on the request for precautionary measure “.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that the funds were necessary to achieve economic recovery in all European countries that they had been punished by the pandemic, and that this was in Germany’s national interests.

The German government has shown confidence that legal obstacles will be overcome. The court has not specified the period foreseen to resolve the appeal, but it is understood that you have up to three months to do it, which could delay the approval of the aid until June. The European Commission hopes to make the first transfers in summer.

REVIEWS FROM THE EXPERTS

Experts such as Lucas Guttenberg, from the Delors Center in Berlin, believe that it is most likely that everything will work out as in 2012. The judges are doing some “theater” to vindicate their role, they have admitted, but that they will not dare to stop economic integration without a legal basis.

“I do not remember at what point in the process of European construction it was decided that any progress in terms of monetary policy or fiscal policy would require not only compliance with the Treaties, but also also the approval of the German Constitutional“, Enrique Feás, analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute, pointed out this afternoon.

Last july all 27 gave their approval to the aid program with these community funds, but the legal questions of these own resources could not be carried out until December because Hungary and Poland blocked it due to discrepancies with a question on the rule of law.