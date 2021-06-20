Germany’s astonishing comeback that shows the Nationalelf has a lot to say

06/20/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The selector of Germany, Joachim Löw has been in the spotlight for his defeat against one of the favorites to win the Euro: France. However, we cannot forget that they are in a authentic group of death, also with Portugal.

Thus, after the great criticism that the coach has suffered, he had to put the cards on the table and show that the Nationalelf still has a lot to say. The Germans form a team that has always been at the top of the football rankings, so it is not surprising that this situation has surprised and that their supporters are very tough when they suffer a setback.

On the other hand, today should be a celebration as they have shown an enormous performance when it comes to tracing a early 1-0 that Portugal has given them. The first goal came from Cristiano Ronaldo in the 16th minute, but two own goals from Dias and Guerreiro put the Tudescos ahead, which reached the 3-1 after a goal from Karl Havertz (who had an incredible game) and another from Robin Gosens to dial 4-1.

Portugal did not lower their arms and continued to fight to achieve the impossible, but they could only score one more goal thanks to Diogo Jota who rounded the figure with the final 4-2.