Germany withdraws from friendly against Honduras for alleged racist insult

07/17/2021 at 5:10 PM CEST

.

The preparation match for the Olympic Games between Germany and Honduras that was played this Saturday in Japan, was suspended in the 85th minute after the German player Jordan torunarigha allegedly received a racist insult from a member of the Honduran national team.

“The game ended five minutes earlier with a score of 1-1. The German players left the field after Jordan torunarigha was racially abused & rdquor ;, wrote the official account of the German team on Twitter.

“When one of our players is racially abused, playing is not an option & rdquor ;, expressed his coach, Stefan Kuntz.For its part, the Honduran Football Federation also used social networks to defend itself against the accusations: “Game ended due to abandonment due to the fact that a German player alleged an alleged racist insult by a Honduran national team. The Honduran Soccer Federation on the subject expresses that the situation is due to a misunderstanding on the pitch & rdquor;