Yesterday, Sunday, Germany announced that it would make a major turnaround in the development of its exhibition notification app: move from an independently developed solution to using the API fruit of the cooperation between Apple and Google. This news comes after Apple, through a virtual press conference, clarified the changes and improvements of this new API that will arrive, as planned, tomorrow.

Privacy, prevent it from being removed by COVID-19

Last week the German government announced that it would use its own solution to track interpersonal contacts. According to this solution, personal information would be collected and stored on a central server. This proposal, according to ., received no support from Apple and was the target of harsh criticism from scientists for its methodology and similarity to mass surveillance.

The system that Germany proposed, like that of France, would require Apple to make changes to the access system to the Bluetooth antenna by the apps. Changes that, for its detriment to the privacy and security of the device, Apple refused to do.

Now, after Apple has announced a series of API changes they are developing alongside Google, Chancellor’s Minister Helge Braun and Health Minister Jens Spahn said Germany would now adopt Apple’s “strongly decentralized” approach.

Thanks to the approach to privacy, reliability and protection of the data of the users who, as expected, will be able to choose whether to participate in this initiative, the change of course of Germany is undoubtedly excellent news.

Share



Germany will use the Apple and Google exposure notification tool for its official apps