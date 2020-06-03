German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced on Wednesday that Germany will raise the recommendation of not traveling on June 15 abroad as a consequence of the coronavirus. However, the German minister added that this will still be maintained for Spain and Norway.

“Spain and Norway are expected to allow tourists to enter somewhat later, and once they make the decision, we will apply it immediately,” the minister said of the German decision on Wednesday.

In this way, this global warning not to travel, in force since mid-March, will be lifted in the middle of this month for 25 of the 26 partners of the European Union (EU), as well as three of the four associated with the Schegen area -, in this case Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein-, in addition to the United Kingdom.

30,000 million spending

Spain is facing an unprecedented tourism collapse, after chaining four months of losses due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis that hits the sector full. Businesses dependent on the Spanish ‘sun and beach’ face the most difficult summer season in recent years, after losing 30 billion tourist spending and 27 million foreign visitors.

Specifically, in the month of March, 3,631,254 foreigners stopped enjoying Spanish tourism, since Spain only registered the arrival of just over two million visitors, 64% less compared to the same month the previous year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Lufthansa

In the first quarter, the Lufthansa group of airlines had a net loss of 2,100 million euros, six times higher than a year ago due to travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lufthansa reported today that turnover fell by 18% between January and March to 6,400 million euros (7,800 million euros the previous year). The reduction in costs was able to partially offset the drop in turnover.

Lufthansa, which had published some figures from the balance sheet for the first quarter at the end of April, reiterated that it had an operating loss before extraordinary 1,200 million euros until March.