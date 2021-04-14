Germany will inject the second dose with a different vaccine for those under 60 who received the AstraZeneca

Health workers are about to remove a vial of AstraZeneca from the box at a vaccination center in Berlin (Photo: DPA / Picture Alliance / Getty)

The controversy is served. The German Government announced on Wednesday its solution for those under 60 who have already been vaccinated with an initial dose of AstraZeneca, a process that has been suspended in this age group after the cases of thrombi detected. The German executive affirmed that they will administer the second dose with an alternative vaccine.

It is an agreement reached by the heads of Health of the central government and the landers -the regional governments-. The World Health Organization (WHO) had already advised against this route to complete the vaccination schedule in this case. It did so when France proposed the exact same thing.

Specifically, in Germany there are 2.2 million people affected by this decision. “The solution we have found offers good protection,” argued Bavarian MP Klaus Holetschek, who chaired a meeting on the subject on Tuesday, in statements to the DPA agency. In this sense, he has argued that it is a good alternative “especially in the third wave.”

The solution we have found offers good protection Klaus Holetschek, MP for the Bavarian region

Predictably, the alternative vaccines that will be administered correspond to those of Pfizer and Moderna, after the temporary suspension agreed by the US health authorities with the single-dose Janssen – a division of Johnson & Johnson – and which caused the company to delay shipping. to Europe of the committed doses.

It should be noted that the general recommendations do not close the door to a person under 60 years of age being able to complete the regimen with two doses of AstraZeneca, although these would be specific cases and only after an individual risk analysis.

This decision landed on the same day that the Italian newspaper La Sta …

