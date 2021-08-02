Germany will give booster vaccine against covid-19 to people at risk

. – Germany will begin offering booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people at risk from September, Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a statement on Monday.

“With the option of a booster vaccine in September, we want to provide the best possible protection for particularly at-risk groups in the fall and winter. Because for them, the risk of a decrease in vaccination protection is higher,” Spahn said.

Mixed vaccination

The German Health Ministry said the booster doses administered will be “one of two mRNA vaccines.” The mRNA vaccines currently approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

“It does not matter what people were previously vaccinated with,” the Ministry added.

In July, Germany’s Standing Committee on Immunization (STIKO) said that people who receive a first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine “should receive an mRNA vaccine as a second dose, regardless of their age.”

This was the strongest recommendation in the world for mixed vaccine vaccination against COVID-19 for efficacy reasons.

The vaccine situation in Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel helped pave the way for the use of mixed vaccines when she received the Moderna vaccine in June as her second dose, following a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

STIKO said in July that “the results of the current study” show that the immune response generated after a mixed-dose vaccine “is clearly superior.”

Spahn also announced Monday that children ages 12 to 17 who want to get vaccinated can do so “after receiving a report from a doctor.” The announcement came after he met with all 16 of Germany’s regional health ministers.

“We are keeping our promise: Anyone who wants to can get vaccinated this summer. We have enough vaccines for all age groups,” Spahn said.

The efficacy of vaccines against the 4:05 delta variant

In addition, he noted that officials from Germany’s 16 states “also want to make a vaccination offer to this age group with the lowest possible threshold.” It maintained that this decision is in line with STIKO’s recommendations.

THE STIKO previously announced in June that it was only officially recommending the vaccine for people ages 12 to 17 if they had pre-existing conditions or were living with people at high risk for covid.

Just over 52% of German citizens are fully vaccinated and nearly 62% have received at least one vaccine, according to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s center for disease and control.