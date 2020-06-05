Accompanying the financial aid plan for the purchase of electric vehicles, the German Government has shown its intention to compel all service stations have public charging points. The executive has not yet detailed the type of recharging or the timeline for its installation, but his intention is to increase the market share of electric vehicles above current 1.8%. For this, in addition to reducing the sale price with the incentive plan, it is necessary that the buyer trusts that it will be simple always find a public, fast and operational charging point when you make long-distance trips with your electric car.

Germany approved a few days ago its new economic stimulus plan to alleviate the consequences of the coronavirus crisis, accompanied by a budget of 130,000 million euros. Among the measures included is the temporary VAT reduction from 19 to 16% and a grant from 9,000 euros for the purchase of one hundred percent electric vehicles (€ 6,000 from the Government and € 3,000 from the manufacturer). The plan is accompanied by an increase in the tax burden of combustion vehicles with higher consumption.

But no aid plan for the purchase of electric vehicles is complete, nor is it sufficient, if a stimulus plan for the deployment of charging infrastructure. According to the German Association for Energy Management (BDEW), there are currently 28,000 charging stations spread throughout the country. To get the electric vehicle market off the ground requires 70,000 stations public recharge of which at least 7,000 should be fast recharge.

The German Reconstruction Plan will also go to the installation of charging points in service stationsAlthough, for now, no details have been given on how and when this will take place. For such a network to be useful now and in the future, these recharging points must operate on direct current. While now at least they need to supply 50 kW power, in the future this would be a limitation to be able to make long trips, so it would be necessary for them to be upgradeable to reach power of up to 350 kW, that is, they would have to be capable of operating with voltages of up to 800 V.

In this way, the German government wants to stimulate a market, that of the electric vehicle that, according to the . agency, last year reached a market share of 1.8% Regarding general sales, while vehicles powered by fossil fuels, diesel and gasoline, reached 32 and 59.2% respectively.

Service stations in Spain

The new Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition approved by the Spanish Government includes the progressive installation of charging points at service stations with the highest sales volume, which currently represent 10% of the network. These must be of a power of at least 50 kW, and will be mandatory from the first day in new service stations and in new buildings, among other facilities. This was stated in the June 2019 draft of the preliminary draft of the Law.