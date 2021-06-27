Germany wants to silence the fans at Wembley

HERZOGENARACH.

The Germany’s left-back Robin Gosens said on Sunday that he hopes to “shut up the English fans” at Wembley Tuesday in the round of 16 duel of the Eurocup between the two nations.

Due to current travel restrictions between Germany and the UK, England can count on massive support at home.

“For us it is an extra motivation”Gosens added.

It’s great when the stadium is against you and you can silence the spectators, “said the Atalanta player.

Expected the presence of about 40 thousand spectators at the match, after the British government increased the reception capacity for the round of 16, within the framework of the relaxation of restrictions in the United Kingdom to stop the spread of covid-19.

However, Gosens criticized the decision to increase capacity in a context of concern around the Delta variant.

“I think it is out of place. We live in a bubble and we are isolated, but it is far from optimal when you look at the whole situation,” said the 26-year-old German international.

In order to preserve the London stadium lawn, which must host the two semifinals and the final, UEFA banned Germans from training in the mythical venue on Monday.

