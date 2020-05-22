US President announces that he will abandon international treaty that aims to increase transparency on military activities, after accusing Russia of not complying with it. Berlin wants to dissuade him from the decision. Germany on Thursday asked the United States to reconsider the decision to withdraw from the international Open Skies treaty and urged Russia to respect its obligations under the agreement.

“As they do not respect him, we will leave,” Trump said of the Russians

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he would endeavor to have President Donald Trump’s government review his decision and stressed that France, Poland and the United Kingdom have repeatedly explained to the United States that Moscow’s implementation difficulties in recent years , do not justify a withdrawal.

Trump on Thursday announced the withdrawal of the United States from the agreement, which allows the 34 signatory countries to verify military movements and the implementation of arms control measures through reconnaissance flights in the air spaces of all the signatories.

He accused Russia of violating the treaty. “As they don’t respect him, we are going to leave,” he said. “But there is a very high chance of us making a new deal or doing something to enforce that deal again,” added Trump. The decision takes effect after six months.

Since 2014, there have been differences of opinion regarding the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, after an observation flight from Poland stayed for a long time over the territory. Russia protested and unilaterally changed the rules for Kaliningrad, at odds with the treaty.

The same goes for other regions considered sensitive by Moscow, such as South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Maas said he deeply regretted the announcement and added that the treaty “contributes to security and peace in almost the entire northern hemisphere” and would be weakened by the American withdrawal.

He also asked Russia to “return to full application” of the agreement. Russia has denounced a “coup” to European security and the security interests of US allies.

In response to Trump’s announcement, ambassadors from NATO member countries were summoned to an emergency meeting on Friday, according to a diplomat.

The Open Skies Treaty is the third international agreement from which Trump decides to withdraw the United States, after the treaty on the Iranian nuclear program, from which he left in 2018, and the INF treaty on medium-range ground missiles, abandoned in 2019.

The idea of ​​Open Skies was initially proposed by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1955, when it was rejected by Moscow. It surfaced in 1989, under President George H. W. Bush, and took effect in January 2002.

Under the agreement, signatory countries are allowed to perform a certain number of short-haul flights over the territory of other signatory nations each year. The objective is to increase transparency about military activities and to monitor arms control agreements.

