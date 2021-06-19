Germany vs Portugal: Robin Gosens ‘got revenge’ on Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2021

The German Selection got an important victory against Portugal, on the second date of the Eurocup, having great chances of advancing to the next round, remembering that their last match was against Hungary.

One of the great figures of the meeting was Gosens, who played as a winger and who participated in the majority of goals, in addition, he had time to score the fourth at minute 60, sentencing the match.

The side of the Atalanta who will arrive at this European Championship without so many reflectors, is being one of the great revelations. Gosens did what he wanted on the left wing and took revenge on Cristiano Ronaldo, whom you know very well in the A series.

And that’s how Cristiano looked at Gosens, the German who destroyed Portugal with one goal and three assists. In a game that Atalanta beat Juventus, Gosens asked Cristiano for the shirt. The Portuguese, hot, looking the other way with indifference replied: “No.” pic.twitter.com/cb6UMbpwbT – Goals Live (@golesendir_) June 19, 2021

It should be remembered that some time ago, when Atalanta defeated Juventus, the 27-year-old player approached the Portuguese star to exchange shirts; However, the German got an answer that he did not expect, since Cristiano was blunt in saying ‘no’.

This story became a trend at the time and today it has been recounted by several users on social networks, pointing out the turns that life takes. Beyond the goal and the assistance of the Portuguese, Gosens was for many, the player of the match.