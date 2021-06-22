Germany vs Hungary: Schedule, where to watch and probable line-up of the Eurocup match

Euro 2020 (it is on its last day of the group stage and the German national team will face Hungary in the group F match and you will be able to see it live on Sky Sport this Wednesday, June 23 at 2:00 PM, local time from central Mexico.

Germany plays the pass to the next round in the group of death, as a slip against Hungary, would jeopardize their classification.

Germany need to win to secure their pass, although with the draw, combined with a defeat by Portugal, they could advance to the next round.

Probable lineups

Germany: Gnabry, Sané, Havertz, Kroos, Gündogan, Gosens, Rüdiger, Hummels, Ginter, Kimmich, Neuer Hungary: Gulasci, Fiola, Szalai, Orban, Botka, Lovrencsics, Nagy, Schafer, Kleinheisler, Sallai and Szalai.