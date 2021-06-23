Germany vs Hungary: Lineups for the Eurocup match

Euro 2020 is on its last day of the group stage and the German national team they meet Hungary in the group F match, seeking a place in the next round of the European competition and the Bavarians are looking to advance as group winners.

Germany plays the pass to the next round in the group of death and Joachim Low will send his best team, in search of defeating the Hungarian team.

In case of not winning, their classification to the next round would be put at risk, since they need France and Portugal to draw or for Portugal not to win.

Party lineups:

Germany: Neuer, Rüdiger, Ginter, Hummels, Kimmich, Havertz, Kroos, Gnabry, Gundogan, Goosens and Sané. Hungary: Gulasci, Nego, Szalai, Orban, Botka, Fiola, Nagy, Schafer, Kleinheisler, Sallai and Szalai.