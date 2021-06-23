GERMANY VS HUNGARY, EURO 2020, GROUP PHASE, TODAY, JUNE 23

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Germany vs Hungary, in mourning corresponding to the group stage of Euro 2020, the game will be played this Wednesday June 23rd.

Never discount Germany, it is a saying that we have heard so many times in the big tournaments and they have done it again. After losing their first Euro 2020 match against France, Joachim Löw’s team came back to beat Portugal 4-2 and underscore how dangerous a team is.

The victory over Portugal was much needed and fantastic, all the more so because of the fact that they were at a disadvantage from the start with a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. But Germany attacked well and got their just reward, and they must come into this match with great confidence.

Hungary was magnificent against France and drew 1-1. The atmosphere in Budapest was fantastic as all fans were allowed into the stadium, and for many it was surreal to see the full stadium again. The fact that Hungary were at home and being cheered on undoubtedly affected the world champions, who had to come back from a goal against to tie.

Germany will play before Hungary in the Allianz Arena stadium at 2:00 p.m. Mexico in mourning corresponding to the Euro 2020 group stage

GERMANY VS HUNGARY Schedules

United States: 2:00 p.m. (ET) / 12:00 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 14:00

Ecuador: 14:00

Colombia: 14:00

Peru: 14:00

Argentina: 15:00

Chile: 14:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

