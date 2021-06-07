Germany U21 European Championship champion: defeated Portugal 1-0 | National teams

The German U21 team won its third European title in the category this Sunday after beating Portugal in the final (1-0) thanks to a goal from Lukas Nmecha in the 49th minute.

Third consecutive final for the Germans, who return to take the title after Spain snatched the one in 2019. With Stefan Kuntz on the bench they have once again been a power in lower categories and left the Portuguese generation, who had already won the under-17 and reached the final of the under-19, without being able to lift his first under-21 trophy.

Portugal was in command, dominating the first 15 minutes with up to four occasions that narrowly left. And Germany, with Florian Wirtz, who dropped from the senior team for the final phase, took the pressure off themselves with a shot to the crossbar by the Bayer Leverkusen footballer who then touched on the line.

A fear in the body for the Portuguese who did not get rid of it until the addition. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa was the great protagonist saving his team every time. But Germany also forgave and was close to paying it. A counterattack of a book on the verge of rest that Vitinha wasted. He had a pass for Dany Mota and Tiago Tomás to finish at will, but he went too far by cutting, up to three times, and came to nothing.

Germany came out strong from the break and Nmecha made the final 1-0. Baku center from the right for the Manchester City player, on loan this season at Anderlecht, who took advantage of the poor positioning of the Portuguese defense to score. Control with the left to cut Diogo Costa and define with the right.

Far from lowering his arms, the goal served him to react to Portugal. Many centers from the right side of Diogo Dalot who, although they sowed doubts in the German rear, did not finish finding a finisher.

Coach Rui Jorge put all the offensive powder he could to seek the tie, but it did not work for him and he was on the verge of crowning his great work in the lower categories with the European Under-21 trophy.

The Cup fell into the hands of Germany, picking up the baton from Spain, which adds its third title in the category, beating England, the Netherlands and Russia in the historical record of the competition.