A team of scientists analyzed the chain of contagion initiated by the first person infected with the new coronavirus in Germany and found that the incubation time is four days, on average, or shorter than expected. The team’s study was published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

The scientists concluded that transmission before or soon after symptoms appear in the transmitter greatly complicates the control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In at least one of the cases, the new coronavirus was transmitted by an asymptomatic person. The same is likely to occur in five other cases analyzed in the study.

In at least four cases, one person infected other people from the first day that symptoms occurred. The same may be true for five more cases.

The “Zero Patient”

The first person infected with the new coronavirus in Germany is a Chinese citizen who works for the auto parts company Webasto in Shanghai. She was identified as “Patient Zero” in the study.

The woman traveled from Shanghai to Munich on January 19, shortly after receiving a visit from her parents, who live in Wuhan, China, where the virus was first reported.

Upon arrival in Germany, the woman felt pain in her chest and spine and took paracetamol. He felt fatigue during his stay in the country, which he attributed to jet lag, and he had a fever upon returning to Shanghai.

On the 25th, already in China, he went to the doctor and tested positive for Sars-Cov-2 the next day. She was hospitalized on the 27th.

The chain of infections

Zero Patient infected 16 people in Germany, four women and 12 men, according to the study. Ten of these people work for Webasto at the company’s headquarters in Gauting, near Munich. On February 19, this initial group was already known to the Bavarian authorities. All patients recovered during quarantine.

Patient One is a 33-year-old Webasto employee who attended a business meeting with his Chinese colleague on January 20. The meeting took place in a room of 12 square meters, and “Patient One” sat next to “Patient Zero”. The other two people in the room, who were across the table, were not infected. Patient One also had another quick contact with Chinese colleagues on the 21st. Two days later, he felt a sore throat.

Patient One transmitted the disease to a co-worker named Patient Three in the study. On January 24, the day after “Patient One” had the first symptoms, the two worked for a short time on the same computer.

“Patient One” was on sick leave on the 25th and 26th, with a strong cough and 39 degrees of fever, and returned to work on the 27th, the same day that the news that the Chinese colleague was infected reached the company. German. On the same day, “Patient One” tested positive for COVID-19. The case was made public by the German Ministry of Health shortly before midnight.

On day 25, “Patient Three” presented the first symptoms. That same day, he met “Patient Twelve” for a 90-minute meeting. Then they met, at night, in the house of “Patient Three”. The “Patient Twelve” traveled shortly after vacation to Spain, where it became the first recorded case on Spanish soil.

The most curious case of contagion is that of “Patient Four”, who had no contact with the Chinese woman, to “Patient Five”. The only time they met was in the company cafeteria. “Patient Four”, still asymptomatic, was sitting with his back to “Patient Five”, who turned around and asked his colleague to pass him the salt shaker. That was enough for the transmission of the new coronavirus.