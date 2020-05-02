Germany changed its mind about what type of smartphone technology it wanted to use to track coronavirus infections, backing an approach supported by Apple and Google along with a growing number of other European countries. According to the specialized portal Tech Crunch, Germany gave up on its idea of ​​building a centralized COVID-19 contact tracking application, and will instead adopt a decentralized architecture.

In Europe in recent weeks a battle has been fought between different groups that support centralized versus decentralized infrastructure for applications to be accelerated by governments that will use the proximity of Bluetooth-based smartphones to analyze the risk of infection, with the Hope to support the public health response to the coronavirus by automating some trace contacts. The centralized approaches that have been proposed in the region would see pseudonymised proximity data stored and processed on a server controlled by a national authority, such as a health care service.

However, concerns have been raised about allowing authorities to collect citizens’ social graph, and privacy experts warn of the risk of the role shifting to state surveillance. The decentralized contact tracking infrastructure, by contrast, means that ephemeral IDs are stored locally on the device, and are only uploaded with the user’s permission after a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.

A relay server is used to transmit infected IDs, allowing devices to calculate locally if there is a risk that requires notification. Therefore social graph data is not centralized. The change in tactics by the German government marks a major blow to a homegrown standardization effort, called PEPP-PT, which had been aggressively supporting centralization, while claiming to “preserve privacy” by not tracking data from Location. He quickly rushed to propose a centralized architecture to track coronavirus contacts, led by the Fraunhofer Institute in Germany, and claiming the German government as one of the first sponsors, despite the fact that PEPP-PT later said it would also support decentralized protocols. .

