Germany to try 84-year-old man for hiding Nazi war tank in basement

An 84-year-old older adult who kept a Nazi war tank and other weapons in his basement will be brought to justice in Germany.

76 years after the end of World War II and the surrender of the Third Reich, Germany continues a race against time to prosecute the latest perpetrators of Nazi war crimes.

In the last year, different courts have accelerated at least a dozen processes to bring to trial employees who worked for the Third Reich sometime between 1933 and 1945: it is about octogenarian and nonagenarian people, who held low-ranking positions such as secretaries, guards or vigilantes in concentration camps and therefore are accused of complicity for thousands of homicides.

However, limited mobility and various health complications inherent to his advanced age are an obstacle that makes the legal proceedings that began in Nuremberg at the end of the Second World War.

After news broke in February of the trial of a 95-year-old former secretary who worked in the Stutthof concentration camp and a 100-year-old guard in Sachsenhausen, a German court opened the trial of an 84 year old man for possess a nazi arsenal with weapons of various caliber, a war tank and an anti-aircraft gun at home.

The discovery occurred in 2015 while police were searching for a number of objects from the period. The most significant finding is a Panzer, a war tank that began to be manufactured in 1934 in Nazi Germany and of which at least ten different models were produced during the Third Reich.

The war vehicle, weighing five tons and four meters long that lay in the basement of a house in Kiel, northern Germany, was confiscated by the army in an operation that required 20 troops to tow it abroad.

Asked expressly about the possession of the tank and the rest of the arsenal, the 84-year-old man assured that it was a scrap that he had acquired some time ago in the United Kingdom.

And although the rest of the seized weapons do not work, the possession of the war cannon and intervention in the tank made by the defendant (who was in charge of restoring it) could be considered a violation of the German War Arms Control Act, a fact that will be decided in a trial that next few days.

