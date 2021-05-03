Germany to invest US $ 6bn in ‘cleaning’ steel production

(Bloomberg) – Germany will spend an additional 5 billion euros ($ 6 billion) to cut emissions from the steel industry as it steps up efforts to meet increasingly stringent climate targets.

Europe’s largest economy will invest in supporting steel mills’ hydrogen production projects and other research programs, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday after a meeting with representatives of the German steel industry. The funds will also help build the infrastructure necessary to facilitate conversion to low-emission metal production.

“Steel is a key industry for Germany,” said Altmaier. “At the same time, it has a special role in efforts to reduce emissions because it is the largest industrial emitter of greenhouse gases.”

Steel is one of the essential materials of the industrialized world, used in cars, wind turbines and everyday household items, from washing machines to furniture. But it is also a major contributor to global warming. The production of one ton of steel emits about 1.85 tons of carbon dioxide. Overall, the industry is responsible for about 8% of annual emissions, according to the World Steel Association.

By 2050, Germany will need to invest more than € 35 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the sector, Altmaier said. The government is prepared to offer subsidies up to the maximum allowed by EU state aid rules to green the industry, he added.

Steel producers have made some progress in reducing carbon emissions by improving plant efficiency, but now innovation has stalled. Germany’s politicians are betting that it can achieve even deeper emissions cuts and help secure 800,000 jobs in the heavy industries that have underpinned the country’s industrial power for the past two centuries.

Cleaning the steel would require a structural change such as using hydrogen instead of coal to heat the furnaces. That would greatly increase production costs, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Thyssenkrupp AG, Germany’s largest steel producer, has said it would cost around 10 billion euros to convert its steelworks to hydrogen production.

“The steel industry has made it clear that it is prepared to make a significant contribution to climate neutrality,” said Altmaier. “However, this will not be financially viable without the help of the state.”

