Germany to expand covid vaccination efforts to children

Colombian Defense Minister survives a motion of no confidence in the Senate

Bogotá, May 27 (EFE) .- The Colombian Senate backed the Colombian Defense Minister, Diego Molano, who on Thursday overcame, with a large majority, a motion of censure promoted by opposition congressmen who accused him of being the ” politically responsible “for the police violence in the protests that began on April 28. The vote carried out this Thursday ratified Molano as head of National Defense with 69 votes against the motion of censure, which had the support of 31 legislators. The motion was called by 18 congressmen who denounced the “human rights violations” attributed to the security forces during the violent demonstrations, which left at least 43 dead and 129 people reported missing. “The plenary of the Senate has denied with the majority required by the Fifth Law the proposal to present a motion of censure to the Minister of National Defense, Diego Molano,” said the secretary of that corporation, Gregorio Eljach, when announcing the result of the vote. VOTE OF CONFIDENCE TO THE PUBLIC FORCE Right-wing congressmen, most of them affiliated with the ruling party, the Democratic Center; a Radical Change and the Conservative Party, closed ranks around the minister and expressed that the public force is doing its job to prevent “the kidnapping” of the country, which has been experiencing an escalation of violence and strong moments of tension for a month. “Because Colombia is not intimidated by the usual terrorists, I vote no. Colombia is with the Minister of Defense,” Senator Milla Romero, from the Democratic Center, said in defense of Molano. The minister assured that he receives the support of the Senate as a vote of confidence to “continue working to have a public force and admirable soldiers and policemen”, as well as “an exhortation to move forward and continue protecting the tranquility and freedom of millions of Colombians. who do not march “in the protests. Molano is the third Defense Minister of the Government of President Iván Duque to face a motion of censure in the Senate, and like his predecessors, Guillermo Botero and Carlos Holmes Trujillo, also cited for allegations of abuses by the public force, he received the accolade of the majority of the Congrego. “I understand this decision of the Senate of the Republic as a vote of confidence in the institution of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense,” Molano said in a public statement. Last Monday, during the debate on the motion that lasted seven hours, the minister defended the institutionality and stressed that the Government respects “the peaceful demonstration” but that it is forceful “against violence and all de facto means that affect the Colombian rights “. In that sense, he added today that the Senate vote “urges him to continue protecting the peaceful protest” so that citizens “can express their concerns,” but he insisted that he assumes the trust of the congressmen who rejected the motion as encouragement. ” to confront with determination the vandals and criminals who want to set the country on fire. ” ACCUSATIONS OF THE OPPOSITION The minister was held responsible by opposition congressmen for the human rights violations that fall on the Police during the demonstrations that have plunged the country into a delicate political and social crisis. For a month, thousands of Colombians have demonstrated in the streets against the government and among their extensive petitions have demanded the resignation of Molano, as did recently the head of the Treasury portfolio, Alberto Carrasquilla, and the chancellor, Claudia Blum. The NGO Temblores, which follows up on complaints against the security forces, has documented the death of 43 people during the demonstrations, cases in which members of the Police would be responsible. However, the minister recalled on Monday that the Prosecutor’s Office keeps a record of 43 deaths these days, although only “17 of them have a direct link in the framework of the protests” and that in 3 of those cases, in which the Police is supposedly involved, they were detained in uniforms who are being processed by the Justice. “Minister Molano is responsible for crimes against humanity, I vote yes,” said left-wing senator Iván Cepeda on Thursday, who had argued in Monday’s debate that the country needs a “profound restructuring of the Military Forces, of the Police. , of the security agencies “. The public force has dragged serious accusations of excesses and corruption for years, but the structural change requested by the opposition, as well as the dismantling of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (Esmad) of the Police, continue to deeply divide the country. “Those who vote are not accomplices of the violence, barbarism and murder of Colombian youth, I vote yes to the motion of censure,” said today the leader of the opposition and presidential candidate Gustavo Petro. (c) EFE Agency