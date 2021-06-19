Germany team mocks Cristiano Ronaldo with a Coca-Cola

The German National Team came from behind to beat their Portuguese counterpart 4-2 mercilessly, selective who had hit first with a score from the Juventus star of Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo, culminating in a lethal counterattack at minute 15, when the Teutons were more dominant in the match corresponding to Day 2 of Euro 2021.

The Germans knew how to open the Portuguese defense and within 25 minutes they were already beating the visitors 4-1 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, although the Portuguese made the score less scandalous with a score by Diogo Jota at 67.

Also read: FC Barcelona makes the signing of Memphis Depay official

After completing the win that puts them as second in Group F, the official Twitter account of the German team dedicated a clear hint to Cristiano Ronaldo, who gave the note a few days ago when he withdrew some bottles of Coca Cola at a press conference .

After that episode, footballers and coaches have made reference to Cristiano Ronaldo, either to mock or to ‘continue’ with his ideology, so now the Teutons decided to give him a ‘refreshing bath’ after turning the scoreboard in the first weather.

“To refresh ourselves well and continue like this in the second part,” published the Flatter’s account, attaching a photo of a Teutonic fan drinking the popular soda.

Also read: Euro 2021: Close to 100 meters in 13 seconds; Cristiano Ronaldo’s career in goal vs Germany

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT