Germany suspends vaccination with AstraZeneca in children under 60 years due to the appearance of “rare” clots

AstraZeneca vials in a center in Germany (Photo: picture alliance via dpa / picture alliance via Getty I)

Germany has once again stopped vaccination with AstraZeneca, now in those under 60 years of age, after the appearance of 31 cases of blood clots in its population.

The German government joins a decision that had already been taken in the Berlin and Munich landers for adverse effects among the 2.7 million people who had received the drug from AstraZeneca.

Clots have emerged, especially, in women under 60, which has led the Merkel Executive to adopt this measure, which follows the recommendation of the Permanent Commission on Vaccination (Stiko). This is based on “existing data on side effects that are rare, but serious”, although it contemplates the possibility of applying the vaccine to minors after an “individual evaluation of each case”.

Merkel’s government had already suspended her administration temporarily two weeks earlier, on March 15, pending the opinion of the European Medicines Agency.

Days later, the EMA positioned itself in favor of continuing to vaccinate with this drug, as its benefits are greater than its risks, the agency acknowledged in its recommendation to the states. Also Spain, which suspended the campaign with AstraZeneca, resumed it after hearing the EMA.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.