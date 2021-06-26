Germany starts round of 16 preparation after two days off

06/26/2021

On at 18:39 CEST

.

The German team returned to training this Saturday, after two days off, and has started preparing for the round of 16 match against England with almost all its troops on board. The only absence in training today was that of the right back Lukas klostermann, who has been out in the last two games due to a muscle injury and is unlikely to reach the point of the match against the English.

Thomas Müller, who missed training before the game against Hungary in which he nevertheless played the last minutes, was with the team again and it is to be expected that against England he will start again. The change that is contemplated in the horizons, with respect to the team that started the first two games against France and Portugal, is the possible entry of Leon Goretzka to the starting lineup, probably in place of Ilkay Gündogan. Goretzka not only scored the tying goal against Hungary, which meant qualification for the second round, but also changed the face of the team with his entry into the field.

So far the main reason that Goretzka has not started – against France he was not even in the call – is that he comes from a muscle injury and has been working to regain his form.

The Kroos podcast

Madridista Toni Kroos criticized in his usual podcast the excesses of criticism, in one direction and another, in his usual podcast. “After the game against Portugal they already saw us as European champions and after the game against Hungary it turns out that we are useless. I think you have to be more differentiated & rdquor ;, said Kroos.

Müller, for his part, called yesterday at the press conference to strengthen the collective spirit and the will to intensify the games to come. “To have the will to go with everything to the duels for the ball and support us,” he said.