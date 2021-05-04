Germany says it has lithium to make 400 million batteries for electric vehicles

As electric cars are taking over the automotive industry, some metals and elements have become increasingly in demand. One of the most used and necessary is lithium, essential for the manufacture of batteries. In Germany they are in luck, they say they have thousands and thousands of tons under the Rhine river valley.

As recently announced, they have been discovered important lithium deposits under the river Rhine, southern Germany in the Upper Rhine Valley specifically. The area is around 300 kilometers long and 40 kilometers wide. Under it? tons and tons of lithium.

The lithium is in a molten state and it is trapped within underground springs of boiling water thousands of meters below the River Rhine. If estimates of the size of the lithium deposit are accurate, it would be one of the largest deposits in the world.

Vulcan Energy, one of the companies involved, plans to invest around 1.7 billion euros to build the facilities necessary to extract the lithium. The problem? Possible opposition by locals and the impact on the environment. Lithium mining often occurs in unpopulated areas such as the middle of Australia or South America.

According to estimates from Vulcan Energy, will be able to extract a total of 15,000 tons of lithium hydroxide per year by 2024 at two locations in the area. By 2025 and in the future they believe that extraction can rise to 40,000 tonnes a year with three additional locations.

European lithium

This operation can position Germany as one of the world’s leading lithium suppliers. An especially precious material in recent years and which has often been difficult to obtain by car manufacturers, thus increasing the final price of the vehicle for the consumer.

Southwest Germany is also the home of Germany’s automobile industry. Right now they are especially dependent on imported lithium, this lithium deposit would mean greater independence for German manufacturers. Likewise, we may see more own production in Europe, such as the first factory in Extremadura or the interest that Tesla has in mining its own lithium.

Currently the problem with lithium is the volatility of its price due to bottlenecks that occur in the production chain or excess supply or demand that may occur. A new tank of the same size as the one in Germany could stabilize things a bit more, especially in the European market.

