Germany reveals the key to beat Portugal

MUNICH.

The German midfielder Robin Gosens, scorer of a goal and chosen the best player of the match, He was very satisfied after his team’s 4-2 victory over Portugal, this Saturday in Munich, on the second day of Group F of the Eurocup.

Yesterday (Friday) in training, (the coach) Joachim Löw warmed us up, put us in combat mode, and today we have given everything, bravely, offensively and defensively. We have obtained our reward, “said the Italian Atalanta player.

I have to pinch myself, I still can’t believe it (laughs). I am very happy and I am going to enjoy this tonight. Tomorrow (Sunday) still a bit and then we focus on Hungary, “he said about his great game this Saturday at the Allianz Arena.

In addition to his goal, Gosens gave the pass for Kai Havertz’s goal and saw a goal annulled at the start of the game. He had a physical problem in the game, but reassured him about his condition.

In the first part I felt pain in the adductors, but I got out on time. Everything is fine, “he said.

Gosens was substituted in the 62nd minute by Marcel Halstenberg.

