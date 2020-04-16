German sports firm Adidas It has been hit hard by the coronavirus. The pandemic has forced thousands of stores to close worldwide and has also suffered a severe setback with the postponement of the European Championship to 2021. The German government has approved a rescue plan and the popular sports firm will receive an emergency loan in the amount of € 2.4 billion to face the crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic not only leaves more than two million infected worldwide, but it is also taking its toll on the economy worldwide. Small and medium-sized companies are being strongly shaken, but also large companies like Adidas have seen how the coronavirus crisis has also affected them. The giant German sports firm has had to close stores around the world with the consequent losses that this has generated until it finds itself in a complicated situation and needs to be rescued.

The German government has approved an emergency loan for Adidas of 2.4 billion euros. The loan, which will be granted by the public bank KfW, was approved in response to the “serious repercussions” of the coronavirus pandemic on its activities, as reported by Adidas itself.

The Euro Cup, another setback for Adidas

However, the closure of stores was not the only cause of the large losses that the German sports company has registered, but has also suffered the consequences of the postponement of the Euro Cup to 2021. This year was marked in red in Adidas with the celebration of the continental team tournament and the planned massive sale of national team jerseys designed for the Euro Cup.

Yes in the 2018 World Cup, the German brand had the largest presence in the tournament, no less was expected in the Euro Cup. Spain, Germany, Russia, Belgium, Sweden … They are some of the selections that the German brand wears and whose T-shirt sales were expected to make a big box. For now, they must wait until 2021.