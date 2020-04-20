Students in Germany returned to classrooms to take their final exams on Monday, when schools that were closed last month to contain the spread of the coronavirus epidemic began to reopen.

The partial reopening, agreed last week by Chancellor Angela Merkel and the regional premieres, started with older students, who will nevertheless observe a rigid social distance while answering questions.

“I believe that students are ready for their final exams now,” said Antje Luekemann, director of Berlin’s Steglitz Secondary School, whose students arrived wearing masks and disinfected their hands with antiseptic gel before sitting in desks far apart.

“The longer the uncertainty lasts, the more difficult it will be to keep them motivated, which is why I believe it is very important that we receive approval for these events,” added Luekemann.

Students around the world have been taking classes on the Internet since governments ordered schools to be closed to slow down the transmission of the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide.

Last week, German authorities concluded that measures of social detachment, such as closing stores, restrictions on public meetings and widespread home work, have managed to slow the spread of the disease enough to allow for a limited reopening.

The details of how schools will function again are up to the 16 states in the country. In Berlin, 16-year-olds will return to the rooms a week after 19-year-olds, and other age groups will follow them in stages over the next few months.

