After a month of games in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, German soccer begins to relax some of its strict hygiene measures.

As of Friday, the substitutes and members of the technical bodies will not have to wear masks in the Bundesliga. In addition, the number of journalists with access to matches doubled, from 13 to 26.

The changes also apply to second and third division tournaments, the women’s Bundesliga and the German Cup finals in both branches.

“The adjustments were reviewed and accepted by the Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs in consultation with the responsible authorities and based on the labor protection measures against SARS-CoV-2,” said the German Football Federation and the league in a joint statement.

A strict protocol for player and coach testing is maintained. No new positive cases have been announced among the teams in the first division since the activity resumed on May 16 without the presence of the public.

Football authorities have some hope that some fans will be able to attend the German Cup finals in Berlin on July 4. Bayern Munich will face Bayer Leverkusen in the men’s final and Wolfsburg will face Essen in the women’s final.

But Bayern coach Hansi Flick doesn’t see it as feasible.

“I don’t think we have advanced enough to allow ourselves to have spectators in Berlin. I can’t imagine, ”Flick said after Bayern beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 on Wednesday in the semifinals. “These are the conditions we have right now. We have to accept it. “

After five days played since the Bundesliga resumed the season after a two-month stoppage, it seems that the players and teams have become accustomed to the new conditions.

“The positive is that maybe, if you talk to everyone, the focus is more on the game. It is no longer a show, ”said Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

Germany has continued to relax restrictions on social distancing as the number of new COVID-19 infections continues to decline. But there will be no full stadiums in the Bundesliga soon. Mass events will remain banned in Germany at least until August 31.

In the field, at least, the sense of normality returned. Bayern is close to its eighth consecutive Bundesliga title. The Bavarian club can secure the championship on Saturday if Borussia Dortmund, who is second, loses to Fortuna Düsseldorf and Bayern defeats Borussia Mönchengladbach that same day.

If he wins the title, Bayern could turn his attention to breaking the record for goals scored in a single season. The team needs just 11 more to tie the 101-goal mark the team scored in the 1971-72 season.

“That would be nice, but we have bigger goals,” said Flick, whose team is chasing the triple of the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the Champions League.