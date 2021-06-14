Germany records its lowest number of infections in 9 months

BERLIN.

Germany registered your lower figure of new daily contagions from coronavirus In almost nine months, and the authorities shuffled smooth the rules on face mask.

The Robert Koch Institute, which is the national center of control from diseases, announced this Monday that they had reported 549 infections in the 24 hours prior.

It is the first time since September 21 that the figure has dropped to a thousand, although it is common for the weekend data to be relatively low because fewer diagnostic tests are done and reported.

Germany has accounted for more than 3.7 million cases since the start of the pandemic. Another 10 deaths brought the country’s total to 89,844.

The numbers of infections have fallen drastically in recent weeks, and a debate has been opened about the future of the regulations on face masks.

Health Minister Jens Spahn told the Funke newspaper group that a phased strategy would be adopted, first withdrawing the rules on face masks in open spaces.

The measures will be lifted “little by little” in closed spaces in areas with very low infection rates and high vaccination rates.

jrr