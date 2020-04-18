The first group welcomed in the country is made up of 47 unaccompanied children and adolescents from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Eritrea. After quarantine, they will be transferred to several German states. Dozens of refugee children who were unaccompanied in overcrowded camps on Greek islands arrived in Germany on Saturday (04/18). The group of 47 minors landed at Hanover airport and is expected to be quarantined for 14 days.

Minors welcomed by Germany are between eight and 17 years old

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The minors are between eight and 17 years old and come from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Eritrea. Most are on average 13 years old. In the group, there are four girls and some of them are brothers.

“I am pleased that we can be receiving the first group of unaccompanied children today, despite the severity of the coronavirus,” said Germany’s Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. “Germany is keeping its promise,” he added.

After quarantine, children will be transferred to various states in Germany. They are the second group taken from refugee camps in Greece. The first was welcomed by Luxembourg on Wednesday.

The action is part of an agreement made in March between seven member countries of the European Union (EU) to receive at least 1,600 underage migrants who are now in overcrowded refugee camps on the islands of Greece.

In addition to Germany and Luxembourg, France, Ireland, Finland, Portugal, and Croatia have made themselves available to receive these children and adolescents. However, these countries are said to have suspended plans because of restrictions and border closures imposed to stem the spread of the virus.

Germany is expected to host between 350 and 500 unaccompanied minor refugees in the coming weeks.

European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, said that the arrival of refugees in Germany shows “European solidarity, also in this difficult period”. “These children can now start their futures,” he added.

According to Greece, there are more than 42,500 migrants on the Greek islands of Lesbos, Samos, Kos, Leros and Chios, which have the capacity to house just 6,000 refugees. The European Commission estimates that about 5,500 of them are minors unaccompanied by a responsible adult. Ninety percent are 14 or older.

In February, tens of thousands of migrants tried to enter Greece after Turkey said it opened its borders to the EU, contrary to an agreement reached in 2016 with the bloc in exchange for aid to welcome Syrian refugees.

The rush to Greece’s borders has been strongly retaliated by forces from that country’s government, but tensions have eased since the coronavirus pandemic led Turkey to close its borders with Greece and Bulgaria.

CN / dpa / dw

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

