Events canceled due to the pandemic are replaced by a virtual ceremony. Foreign Minister says that Germans cannot remain silent in the face of the defamation of the memory of the Holocaust and condemns historical negationism. Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, all events scheduled to mark the date were canceled and replaced by a virtual ceremony and acts not open to the public that gathered few guests.

Flowers were placed in a ceremony at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp

In a video released at the virtual ceremony, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas recalled the liberation of the Sachsenhausen concentration camp, located just outside Berlin, and promised to combat Holocaust denialism.

“More than 20,000 people lost their lives in Sachsenhausen. If we did a minute’s silence for each of them, there would be a two-week silence,” said Maas. “The fight against forgetting, however, cannot be silent”, he stressed.

The minister said the “poison of hatred and anti-Semitism” are still alive. “When memory is defamed as a cult of guilt, when victims are transformed into aggressors, whether in Germany or abroad, we Germans cannot remain silent,” he said.

Last month, Germany assumed the rotating presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. Maas said he will use this year to fight those who deny or distort history.

Sachsenhausen is one of several concentration camps whose liberation by Allied forces turned 75 this week. The memorial had planned a series of events to mark the date that were canceled due to restrictive measures imposed by Germany to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The virtual ceremony also recalled the release of the Ravensbrück concentration camp, located north of Berlin. German Minister of Culture, Monika Grütters, regretted the closing of the memorials and stressed the importance of carrying out the acts virtually to remember the atrocities committed by the Nazis.

In addition to speeches by politicians, the virtual ceremony featured messages from Holocaust survivors, about 60 of whom had planned to attend the act to be held in Sachsenhausen, which was released on April 22, 1945 by Russian and Polish soldiers. Ravensbrück was released on April 30, 1945, also by the Red Army, about 28,000 prisoners died on the spot.

In the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Lower Saxony, memorial officials placed wreaths on the site and held a minute’s silence to mark the release by British soldiers on April 15, 1945. More than 52,000 people died in the countryside, including Anne Frank, whose reports became a symbol of the suffering inflicted by the Nazis during World War II.

The Bergen-Belsen ceremony was also attended by the governor of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil, and representatives of the Jewish community. “Bergen-Belsen is and will remain an open wound in our history. With deep sadness and deep shame, we remember the victims,” ​​Weil said in his speech.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the commemorative events planned for this Sunday, which would have the presence of dozens of survivors, were postponed until April of next year. Some planned speeches, however, were released at virtual ceremonies.

