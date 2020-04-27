For 2020, the government estimates GDP 6.3% lower than last year due to the measures adopted to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. The forecast is for a wave of bankruptcies and three million unemployed. The German government projects that the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will shrink 6.3% in 2020 compared to the previous year due to the covid-19 pandemic and the social isolation imposed to contain the disease, caused by the new coronavirus. According to this Monday (27/04) edition of the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, it will be the biggest drop in economic growth since the founding of the Federal Republic of Germany in 1949.

Rescue package should not be enough to save all businesses and jobs

According to figures to be presented on Wednesday by the government, in 2021 the economy will grow again, but it will not fully compensate for the losses.

According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the lowest point of the economic downturn has already been reached. According to the government’s forecast, economic growth will stabilize at a low level in May and will increase significantly in the second half of the year.

Despite a huge rescue package, the measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus are expected to generate a major wave of bankruptcies, in addition to three million unemployed. Tax revenues are also expected to decline significantly. So far, the government predicts a fiscal deficit of around 82 billion euros – and a maximum of 356 billion euros in new debt.

The German government’s projection, while striking, is more optimistic than those of other institutions. The German group Allianz projects a drop of 8.9% in the economy, and the Nuremberg Institute for the Labor Market and Professional Research, of 8.4%. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that the German economy will shrink 7% in 2020.

After almost a month of measures to restrict public life, Germany began, last week, to resume activities gradually. Large stores, restaurants, hotels and most schools remain closed. On May 6, the government should discuss the next steps.

