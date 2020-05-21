A solution to the crisis of the largest European airline group, hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, is imminent, says Chancellor Angela Merkel. If nationalization proceeds, the state will acquire 25% of the group. German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Wednesday (20/05) that the government in Berlin and Lufthansa, Europe’s largest airline, are close to reaching a agreement on a rescue package for the group that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, had considerable declines in its revenue.

“The government is having talks with the company and the European Commission (executive body of the European Union). The decision is expected soon,” Merkel told a news conference in Berlin about the deal that could lead to a partial nationalization of the group.

It is a rescue plan for the European group, which brings together several airlines, amounting to around 9 billion euros.

According to the German weekly Spiegel, the large government coalition, composed of the CDU / CSU Union – of which Merkel is a member – and the Social Democratic Party (SPD), intends to nationalize 25% of the company, but the decision was not consensual .

The SPD argued that the state should have a say in the group’s decisions, while the CDU was reluctant to the idea of ​​a very visible government influence. However, it is said that the German Finance Minister, Olaf Scholz (SPD), managed to impose his point of view.

On Wednesday night, the aviation group confirmed a mandatory statement to the Stock Exchange in which it stated that the company’s management was currently conducting “advanced negotiations” with the government on the completion of a stabilization package. The concept, which has not yet been finally agreed, provides for stabilization measures of up to 9 billion euros, including 3 billion in loans from the state development bank KfW.

A capital increase is also planned through the German government’s Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF), which will give it a 20% stake in Lufthansa – as well as a 5% convertible bond plus one share. The WSF intends to exercise voting rights associated with ownership of shares only in exceptional cases, such as protection against an unwanted acquisition, Lufthansa said.

In addition, two seats on Lufthansa’s board of directors must be filled in coordination with the government in Berlin, the company said.

After the coronavirus pandemic, international air traffic has virtually stopped. In April and May, the Lufthansa Group transported only 1% of the passengers it transported in the same period of the previous year. Although it was able to reduce costs through reduced working hours for most of the 138,000 employees and other measures, many expenses continued and its liquidity declined rapidly.

