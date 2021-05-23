Germany passes its bill on autonomous driving with supervision

Germany is getting into autonomous driving. The Germans have already approved the autonomous driving bill, which was being developed in recent months, so it is a matter of time to begin to see units conducting tests in the territories. The Government will also lay the groundwork for setting specific standards for level 4.

Germany is entering the race for autonomous driving at the highest level. The German Parliament has approved the autonomous driving bill, making it the first European country, and almost in the world, to have adapted legislation to this advanced technology, and one that they have no problem sharing with other countries.

Despite the fact that the bill still has some problems to solve, the approval of the new regulation has occurred in the expected time. However, there are still a number of issues to be resolved before the Federal Council grants its go-ahead, those related to the protection of drivers’ data in the event of accidents. A number of important factors that require a detailed study, but does not interfere with the implementation of the new standard.

Level 4 autonomous driving is the new challenge for Germany, the closest robo-taxis

Autonomous driving in Germany will be a reality in 2022

In fact, it is that they are going to start define the country’s roads that can be used by autonomous cars, starting next year. This means that level 3 features will begin to apply, and only autonomous vehicles with capabilities of the level 4 will be able to do it although in a series of more limited public roads, therefore, they will not be available in the entire territory of Germany. A level that is currently being tested, since it is the vehicle that drives and does not require the driver’s attention.

That is, the system assumes all responsibility for driving, so it must also be able to bring the vehicle to a complete stop on the shoulder if a problem is detected. The approved regulation allows autonomous driving, under permanent human supervision. And it is that the Ministry of Transport of Germany sees Level 4 is more useful in freight transport than at a private level, the next step they are already working on.

Hildegard Müller, president of the Association of the Automotive Industry, has indicated that “The adoption of the autonomous driving law is an opportunity for Germany to become the first – and so far only nation – to have created a framework for a technology future. Now, if the law is not passed before the federal elections, we will lose at least a year and a half and therefore our technological leadership. If approved, the German automotive industry could also be the world market leader in this future field. ‘ The ball is already in the court of the brands, which have been urged to put autonomous cars into service as soon as possible.

