Germany overwhelms before their debut in the Eurocup

DÜSSELDORF.

Eight days after his debut in the Euro 2020 against France, Germany greased up their offensive automatics with a resounding 7-1 win over weak Latvia this Monday in Düsseldorf, in front of a thousand spectators.

By choosing the 138th team in the FIFA ranking as the last opponent before the continental tournament (from June 11 to July 11), the German Federation evidently wanted to give the ‘Mannschaft’ one last push to give you momentum and confidence.

Manuel Neuer, which reached its 100th internationality, and his teammates took advantage of the opportunity: they imposed rhythm, collective enthusiasm and also made their chances.

This triumph is not sportingly significant but it is It is important on a mental level for a team with doubts, before facing the “group of death” of the Eurocup in Munich against France (June 15), Portugal (June 19) and Hungary (June 23).

Five goals before the break and five different scorers: Robin gosens (19), Ilkay Gündogan (twenty-one), Thomas muller (27), the Latvian goalkeeper Robert Ozols, which diverted a Kai Havertz center (39), and Serge gnabry (Four. Five).

With six changes in the complementary part, the pace dropped a bit in the second half, but Timo Werner (50) and Leroy Sané (76) continued with the festival.

