Despite the Cambridge Analytica scandal that revealed the true use that Facebook made of the private information of its millions of users, the platform’s policies have not changed much and it continues to make use of all the data it can obtain from others. Therefore German justice has ordered Mark Zuckerberg to stop tracking the activity of Facebook users on the internet, accusing him of abusing and violating his privacy.

A federal court in Germany ordered Facebook to comply with an order of the Bundeskartellamt, the body in charge of prohibiting monopolistic activities for national and foreign companies. According to the instance Facebook has abused its market dominance to misuse the information it gets from its usersAnd the worst part is that you don’t even get explicit consent to get that information.

The monopoly-fighting institution had been especially opposed to the way Mark Zuckerberg’s platform tracks users’ private information by monitoring their activity on third-party apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp. They had also drawn attention to the way in which Facebook tracks user activity on the internet by using the “Like” and “Share” buttons found on other sites on the web.

“Facebook should offer users the option to reveal less about themselves and, above all, what they reveal about themselves outside of Facebook,” said Judge Peter Meier-Beck. According to the German government, if it is possible to show that Zuckerberg’s platform illegally collects and exploits user dataThen you should have an antitrust procedure.