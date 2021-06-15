Germany opens IBM’s first quantum computer in Europe

BERLIN.

The Chancellor Angela Merkel officially inaugurated this Tuesday the first quantum computer installed in Germany by the American computer giant IBM, at times when Europe is very active in the development of this technology.

Installed near Stuttgart (southwest) in cooperation with the German research institute Fraunhofer and operational since the beginning of April, this unit of ‘Q System One’, is the first quantum computer from IBM installed outside USA.

Merkel, who wrote a thesis in quantum chemistry during her academic studies, gave a speech at the opening ceremony online.

Quantum technology would make it possible to use hyper-powerful computers, far exceeding the capabilities of today’s most developed supercomputers, thanks to the use of the spectacular physical properties of infinitely small particles.

The key: instead of the “bits” of classical, binary computing, which can take the values ​​0 or 1, the quantum world uses “qubits”.

The “qubits” can contain several different values ​​at the same time, which would allow, in theory, to carry out complex mathematical operations in parallel.

Solution to complex problems

Route calculations, drug development, decoding – still largely experimental for now, quantum technology could one day make it possible to solve problems that are too complex for current and even future computers in minute times.

France and Germany aim to be pioneers in this domain: Paris announced in January an investment of 1.8 billion euros (about 2.18 billion dollars) over five years and Berlin of 2 billion to develop a quantum computer between now and now. 2025.

Currently, only the United States dominates this technology.

Right now, the challenge is learning how to get the most out of it.

It is still “relatively strange that you can do something on a quantum computer that is impossible” for a conventional computer, according to one expert.

jrr