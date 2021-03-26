Germany on the fast track

Germany lived up to the odds, getting rid of Iceland with overwhelming ease. The Nordic team is one of the few that could tickle Löw’s men, but the Teutons did not wrinkle and passed the roller to confirm that, except for a hecatomb, they will not suffer to achieve the first place of the group.

The German team did not want surprises. Iceland, always rubbery, you can roll it at any time. In the memory is the great feat of the Vikings in Euro 2016. But the ‘Mannschaft’ did not let them even try. After seven minutes they had already scored two goals that left the Icelanders with hardly any options. And although it did not mark, Much of the credit went to Kimmich. He made two passes that meant half a goal. First, biting the ball in a delicious way over the visiting rear, where Gnabry enabled Goretzka to open the can with a shot placed. Shortly after, same script, same ending. Leaked shipment of Bayern player, breaking pressure lines, picked up by his teammate Sané. This saw Havertz, who made his debut as a scorer with the senior team.

The Vidarssons could hardly answer. Surpassed in all facets by the Teutons, they only sought Neuer’s tickling (again, Ter Stegen on the bench) with a shot by Sigurjonsson – replaced shortly after by injury – that rebounded off Rudiger and was narrowly deflected.

After the break, it seemed that Iceland changed the chip. That he believed it. They came out to bite and press the ball out of their rivals, although the Germanic team surpassed it with astonishing ease. And shortly before game time, Gündogan he took it upon himself to remove any glimmer of hope from the Norse. Dry and clinical shot from the front, impossible for Halldorsson. He swells to goals with City, but he could not miss his appointment with the national team either. In the final stretch, a goal was disallowed for Havertz, Gnabry ran into wood and Musiala made his debut for the national team at 18 years old. It wasn’t a bad day.