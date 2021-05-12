Germany officially rejects WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, the whole EU could go behind | Technology

On May 15, WhatsApp’s ultimatum ends for users to accept its new “privacy” policy. This will not be the case in Germany, where these new Facebook rules have been rejected. A decision that could be extended to the rest of the EU.

New Facebook stumble in Europe. The Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, Johannes Casper, today issued a statement explaining that “we have prohibited Facebook Ireland from processing WhatsApp personal data for its own purposes. The order is immediately enforceable. It is made under the urgent procedure of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which provides for the adoption of provisional measures with a period of validity determined in the corresponding territory, in this case Germany “.

Taking into account that the GDPR is a regulation in force throughout the European Union, if Germany bans the imminent WhatsApp update of May 15, most likely the same is true in the rest of the EU.

The explanation given by the German commissioner is that it is not at all clear what Facebook is going to do with the data: “the provisions on data transfers are scattered at different levels of the privacy policy, they are unclear and difficult to distinguish in their European and international versions.” It also charges against Facebook’s new policy: “The contents are misleading and show considerable contradictions. Even after a careful analysis, it is not clear what consequences approval has for users. Furthermore, consent is not freely given, since WhatsApp requires the acceptance of the new provisions as a condition to continue using the functionalities of the service. “

This emergency block is only valid for three months, that’s why the German commissioner will take the case to the European Data Protection Council, and if they are right, which is quite likely, the ban will be effective throughout the EU.

Facebook’s response has been quite surprising, because it basically said that the German commissioner is wrong and does not understand anything, which is why they are going to go ahead with the update.

According to a Facebook spokesperson who has contacted Android Police: “The Hamburg Commissioner’s order against Facebook is based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the purpose and effect of the WhatsApp update and is therefore baseless. Our recent update explains the options people have for messaging a business on WhatsApp and provides more transparency on how we collect and use the data. As the Hamburg Commissioner’s claims are wrong, the order will not affect the continuation of the deployment of the update “.

Facebook has also said that most WhatsApp users have accepted the new privacy policy. What it doesn’t say is that many have, tired of the constant barrage of pop-ups if you don’t approve of it.

Another of the allegations of the German commissioner is that Facebook does not offer an alternative to users who do not want to be tracked. WhatsApp will not delete the account but it will prevent answering calls and video calls, and even receiving them.

There are 3 days until May 15, and Facebook has little room for maneuver. Will you carry out the update, against the order of the Hamburg commissioner?