The German government estimates that the country will experience the harshest recession in at least 70 years in 2020, with a 6.3 percent drop in GDP

The economy of Germany fell, between January and March 2020, 2.2 percent from the previous quarter due to the impact of the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19, reported the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), so leading economists fear that the repercussions in the second quarter will be even more drastic.

“The GDP drop in the first quarter of 2020 it still does not show the true dimension of the crisis, ”said the expert in conjunctural analysis of the Ifo Institute in Munich, Timo Wollmerhäuser, after learning the advance data published by Destatis.

The Ifo even calculated that in the second quarter the drop in Gross domestic product it will be 12.2 percent over this quarter.

“We may have left the lowest point of the crisis but the Recovery it will be slow and for a long time it will not be possible to speak of normality, ”said Stefan Kooths, from the Institute of Studies on the World Economy in Kiel (IfW).

The IfW estimated a drop of around 10 percent in the second quarter, while the Deutsche Bank it is even more pessimistic and calculates a drop in GDP of 14 percent.

Fear of loss of income, by unemployment or reduction of working hours, has caused the mood of consumers to fall to record lows according to the Nuremberg Society for Consumer Studies (GfK).

According to a DfK find, a third of the consumers He believes that his financial situation will worsen in the next 12 months.

Although in the months of January and February the pandemic was not noticed in the german economy, the impact of March was “serious” for the quarter as a whole.

The 2.2 percent drop in the first quarter is the biggest drop in GDP since the economic and financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 and the second largest drop since German reunification in 1990.

At first trimester In 2009, the German economy contracted 4.7 percent from the previous three months.

The German Government expects that this year the country will suffer the recession post-war hardest with a drop in GDP 6.3 percent.

If this forecast is confirmed, it would be the biggest decline recorded since the 2009 crisis, when the GDP fell by 5.6 percent, and higher than forecast by the main economic institutes of the country, which recently placed the fall at 4.2 percent.

The pandemic, with its repercussions throughout the world economy, has affected both exports as the internal consumption that, in the last years, had been one of the key pillars of the German conjuncture.

In 2019, exports had already been hit by the slowdown in the world economy and trade conflicts and internal consumption had become the main support for the German situation.

The private consumption between January and March this year, there was a sharp drop, as well as investments in equipment, especially machinery and vehicles.

The Industrial production it fell 11.6 percent in March although in the entire quarter it only had a 1.2 percent drop, thanks to the rebound that had occurred in the first two months.

Meanwhile, the public spending and investments in construction had a stabilizing effect and prevented a further decline in GDP.

Externally, exports and imports They also recorded a significant drop in the first quarter.

Also in year-on-year terms the German economy contracted notably 1.9 percent, 2.3 percent corrected for seasonal and calendar effects.

Only in the years of the economic and financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, the contraction in year-on-year terms was even greater, particularly in the second quarter of 2009, with a fall of 7.9 percent, or in the first quarter, with a decline 6.9 percent corrected for calendar effects.

